Bonds News
July 23, 2020 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine narrows yield guidance as demand for Eurobond tops $4 bln - source

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has lowered the yield guidance for its upcoming sovereign Eurobond to 7.5% area compared with a previous one of 7.75%, a market source told Reuters on Thursday, amid strong demand from investors.

The demand has so far exceeded $4 billion, the source added, and the pricing is expected later on Thursday.

The Ukrainian government is relaunching a Eurobond issue this week after being forced to postpone a $1.75 billion sale at the start of July, when the surprise resignation of the central bank governor rattled investors. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Jon Boyle)

