MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine will begin a roadshow on Monday for a seven-year euro-denominated Eurobond placement, a financial market source said.

Ukraine has hired BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners to organise investor meetings in London, Frankfurt, Munich and Milan, the source said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)