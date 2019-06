KIEV, June 13 (Reuters) - Price guidance for Ukraine’s seven-year euro-denominated eurobond is at 6.875 to - 7 percent and demand exceeded 4 billion euros, according to IFR, Refinitiv’s capital markets news service.

Ukraine has hired BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners to organise investor meetings in London, Frankfurt, Munich and Milan. (Reporting by Lena Fabrichnaya Editing by Gareth Jones)