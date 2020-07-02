Investor worries led to Ukraine's Eurobond delay -sources

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine postponed its planned Eurobond sale after fund managers asked to cancel orders or for the deal to be re-priced following the resignation of the central bank governor, investor sources told Reuters.

One investor said his firm asked if it could pull its order for the bonds, while another said it had requested adjustments to the pricing or for the deal to be delayed after Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly resigned.

Ukraine decided to pause the sale after learning that Smoliy had quit as central bank governor and consulting investors, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)