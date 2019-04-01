Ukraine bonds rise as comic Zelenskiy races ahead in presidential vote

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar-denominated government bonds rose on Monday after 41-year-old Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian with no political experience, raced ahead in the first round of the country’s presidential election.

The 2032-maturing issue was up 1 cent while other bonds were up between 0.3 and 0.5 cents after indications, after half of ballots had been counted, showed Zelenskiy holding a comfortable lead over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

The vote held on Sunday was deemed largely free and fair by the national electoral commission. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Marc Jones)