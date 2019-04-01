Bonds News
April 1, 2019 / 7:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine bonds rise as comic Zelenskiy races ahead in presidential vote

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar-denominated government bonds rose on Monday after 41-year-old Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian with no political experience, raced ahead in the first round of the country’s presidential election.

The 2032-maturing issue was up 1 cent while other bonds were up between 0.3 and 0.5 cents after indications, after half of ballots had been counted, showed Zelenskiy holding a comfortable lead over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

The vote held on Sunday was deemed largely free and fair by the national electoral commission. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below