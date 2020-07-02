Ukraine dollar bonds fall after cbank chief resigns, bond sale cancelled

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 2.5 cents on Thursday after the government cancelled its Eurobond sale and the central bank governor resigned.

The September 2026 issue was down 1.5 cents, paring earlier larger losses, to 104.3 cents in the dollar, its biggest daily loss since mid-May. The September 2032 issue shed 1.6 cents to 100.1 cents in the dollar, its lowest point in a month.

Ukraine’s Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday, citing “systematic political pressure” that was preventing him from fulfilling his duties as governor.

The Finance Ministry said on Thursday it would not proceed with a planned offering of dollar-denominated Eurobonds. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Marc Jones; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)