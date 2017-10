KIEV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine raised $3 billion on Monday through the placement of a 15-year dollar-denominated Eurobond with a yield of 7.375 percent, a source close to the deal said.

The source said nearly 400 investors participated in the deal, Ukraine’s first issuance since a 2015 restructuring, with orders of around $10 billion. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)