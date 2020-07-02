Ukraine will not offer Eurobonds as previously planned -finmin

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said on Thursday it would not proceed with a planned offering of dollar-denominated Eurobonds.

The ministry added that it would not go ahead with a planned switch tender offer in relation to its outstanding notes.

Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing “systematic political pressure” on the bank’s activities and attempts to curb its independence. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)