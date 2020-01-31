CORRECTED-Ukraine court puts freeze on Ferrexpo unit's shareholding

(Corrects second paragraph to say Kostyantin Zhevago is Ferrexpo’s former CEO)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc said on Friday a Ukrainian court has a put a restriction on the sale of 50.3% of its Swiss unit’s shareholding in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, one of the company’s mining businesses.

The Swiss unit, Ferrexpo AG Switzerland, has appealed the court order, the London-listed company said, adding that it believes the temporary restriction is related to matters involving former Chief Executive Officer Kostyantin Zhevago and the Bank Finance and Credit businesses he owned until 2015. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)