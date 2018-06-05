Ukraine finance minister: corruption court law will be passed Thursday

KIEV, June 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Tuesday he was sure parliament would pass legislation on Thursday to to set up an independent anti-corruption court, a requirement for Kiev’s $17.5 billion IMF aid programme.

He said Ukraine would have to cut budget expenditures by $4 billion without new money from the International Monetary Fund but that he would not entertain the question of Ukraine restructuring its sovereign debt.

“I’m sure that on Thursday it (court legislation) will be voted on,” Danylyuk said in a televised interview with the channel ZIK. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Mark Heinrich)