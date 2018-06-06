FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

With fin min at exit door, EBRD says Ukraine must keep up IMF cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 6 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it was important for Ukraine to keep cooperating with the International Monetary Fund, following news of the possible departure of Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has asked parliament to sack Danylyuk following a public spat.

Francis Malige, the senior EBRD representative in Kiev, said Danylyuk was a great supporter of reforms.

“Now it is important to remain focused on the need for Ukraine to continue cooperating with the IMF and to obtain the next tranche of IMF funding, which is extremely important for the country,” Malige told Reuters by email. (Reporting by Matthias Williams Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

