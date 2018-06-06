FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 9:58 AM / a few seconds ago

Ukraine PM proposes sacking finance minister after row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Wednesday he would propose dismissing his Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk, a decision which needs parliament’s approval.

The decision announced in a Facebook post comes after a row between the two over ministerial appointments. Groysman said Danylyuk’s actions may have hurt Ukraine’s negotiations with the European Union. Danylyuk has previously said he had no plans to resign. His office could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

