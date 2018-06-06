UPDATE 1-Ukraine PM moves to sack finance minister as IMF programme teeters

(Adds quote, details, background)

KIEV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman moved to sack his finance minister on Wednesday following a public spat, a day before parliament votes on legislation that is key to the government securing more foreign aid.

Groysman had locked horns with Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk after he rejected Danylyuk’s choice of deputy minister in charge of tax policy. Danylyuk accused Groysman of favouring candidates chosen by the inner circle of President Petro Poroshenko, and wrote a letter airing his grievances to the G7 group of nations.

Groysman said Danylyuk’s actions may have hurt Ukraine’s negotiations with the European Union, from which it is seeking more economic aid, and urged parliament, which must approve changes to the cabinet, to sack Danylyuk.

Danylyuk has previously said he had no plans to resign. His office could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The dissemination of distorted information among our international partners on the eve of important negotiations with the EU could jeopardize their results,” Groysman wrote on Facebook.

“In the context of the challenges we have, the issue of changing the head of the Ministry of Finance must be resolved without delay,” he added.

Parliament is due to vote on a law on Thursday to create a special court to try corruption cases, a key condition for the International Monetary Fund to disburse more aid to Ukraine.