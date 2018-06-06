Ukraine bonds fall after PM calls for sacking of finance minister

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Wednesday after Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said he would propose dismissing his Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk.

The decision needs parliament’s approval in Kiev but the row stokes fresh concerns about the country’s teetering IMF programme.

Government bonds maturing in 2026 and 2027 lost more than 0.7 cents, while shorter-dated issues lost around 0.2 cents. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)