Ukraine has not reached trigger point for payments on GDP-linked warrants: finance minister

KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine has not yet reached the trigger point when it needs to start paying out on warrants that are linked to its economic growth, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said on Thursday.

Ukraine included $3.6 billion in GDP warrants - bonds indexed to economic growth - in its 2015 sovereign debt restructuring after forcing investors to write off 20 percent of the value of their original holdings. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)