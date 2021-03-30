Ukraine hopes for IMF loans soon after "a lot of progress", finance minister says

KYIV, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has made a lot of progress in negotiations for more loans from the International Monetary Fund and hopes to reach a “staff level” agreement soon, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told a news conference on Tuesday. Anti-corruption policy and judicial reform remained outstanding issues in the negotiations but fiscal policy was not a sticking point, he added. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)