Ukraine government says talks with IMF on gas prices continue

KIEV, July 26 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is continuing talks with the International Monetary Fund on gas prices, it said in a statement on Thursday, after deciding to keep prices unchanged for another month against the IMF’s wishes.

In a statement, the government said gas prices were a “very sensitive” issue.

Ukraine needs to raise gas prices to market levels in order to qualify for more aid under a $17.5 billion IMF aid programme. An IMF spokesman did not respond to a request for immediate comment.