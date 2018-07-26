FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine government says talks with IMF on gas prices continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 26 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is continuing talks with the International Monetary Fund on gas prices, it said in a statement on Thursday, after deciding to keep prices unchanged for another month against the IMF’s wishes.

In a statement, the government said gas prices were a “very sensitive” issue.

Ukraine needs to raise gas prices to market levels in order to qualify for more aid under a $17.5 billion IMF aid programme. An IMF spokesman did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely

