KIEV, July 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not raise gas prices until at least Sept. 1, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

Ukraine needs to raise gas prices to market levels in order to qualify for more aid from the International Monetary Fund under a $17.5 billion aid programme. It initially agreed to raise prices but has since postponed price rises a number of times. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)