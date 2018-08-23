FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Credit RSS
August 23, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Ukraine PM signals possibility of gas price rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which wants to resume cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, may need to increase household gas prices, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Earlier this month the government extended a freeze on gas prices until at least Sept. 1, reducing its prospects of securing more money from the IMF which is needed to keep its war-battered economy on a stable footing.

“You know that there are obligations that (our) gas prices will rise in conditions of rising global gas prices. I have been restraining this situation for a year. However, now there is a question of another increase,” Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Groysman as saying during his trip to western Ukraine.

“This requirement arose because we need to work with external borrowings”, he added.

Ukraine must raise gas prices to market levels in order to qualify for more aid under a $17.5 billion IMF program. It initially agreed to raise prices under a jointly agreed formula but has since postponed the increases a number of times.

Ukraine hasn’t received any money from the IMF since April 2017 due to a slowdown in the pace of reforms. That has put the country in a more financially precarious situation as it must repay around $15 billion of foreign currency debt in the next two years.

The government may shy away from potentially unpopular measures like gas price hikes with presidential and parliamentary elections due next year but said talks with the IMF were continuing. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.