Ukraine's winter gas reserves at nine-year high -Ukrtransgaz

KIEV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s natural gas reserves have reached a nine-year high of 20 billion cubic metres (bcm), state-run gas transport company Ukrtransgaz said on Tuesday.

Ukraine, which is concerned about a possible fall in Russian gas transit volumes this winter, has said it plans to stockpile at least 20 bcm for the 2019/20 heating season.

Ukrtransgaz said it planned to accumulate an additional 0.5 bcm of gas by mid-October when the heating season starts.

The country consumed 32.3 bcm of gas in 2018, 10.6 bcm of which was imported. For the heating season from mid-October to April it stored 16.9 bcm of gas.

Ukraine used to meet its gas needs with imports from Russia but has not bought Russian gas directly since November 2015 after Kiev’s relations with Moscow soured over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Kiev now imports from Europe. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)