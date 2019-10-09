Ukraine will not agree to short-term gas transit deal with Russia

KIEV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to a short-term gas transit contract with Russia and instead wants a long-term agreement based on European standards, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

“It is important for Ukraine to get a new long-term contract. Because Ukraine and our gas transport system begin to work on European rules,” Honcharuk told a news briefing.

“We aim to get a long-term contract, because the continuation of the contract for one year... does not suit us.” (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, editing by Deepa Babington)