Energy
June 1, 2020 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian gas transit via Ukraine down 46% so far this year, says operator

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas transit through Ukraine dropped by 46% in January-May to 20 billion cubic meters (bcm), Ukrainian state-run gas transit operator said on Monday.

Russian and Ukrainian gas firms signed a five-year deal in December safeguarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, following five days of painstaking talks and a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

The operator said this year the transit could fall to an all-time low of 52-55 bcm. Last year, the gas transit totalled almost 90 bcm. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below