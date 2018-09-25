FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 25, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine to decide on gas prices this week: Naftogaz official

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine will make its decision on raising gas prices by Thursday at the latest, the executive director of state firm Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said on Tuesday.

Ukraine must raise gas prices in order to qualify for more financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund under a $17.5 billion programme that expires next year. The move could dent the government’s prospects in elections in 2019.

“What decision the government will take, we do not know,” Vitrenko told reporters at a press conference.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.