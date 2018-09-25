Ukraine to decide on gas prices this week: Naftogaz official

KIEV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine will make its decision on raising gas prices by Thursday at the latest, the executive director of state firm Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said on Tuesday.

Ukraine must raise gas prices in order to qualify for more financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund under a $17.5 billion programme that expires next year. The move could dent the government’s prospects in elections in 2019.

“What decision the government will take, we do not know,” Vitrenko told reporters at a press conference.