Ukraine allows Glencore to own stake in alumina plant of Russia's Rusal
October 19, 2017 / 4:07 PM / in 2 days

Ukraine allows Glencore to own stake in alumina plant of Russia's Rusal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s anti-monopoly committee has allowed commodities trader Glencore to own a stake in a major Ukrainian alumina refinery controlled by Russia’s Rusal, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The anti-monopoly committee has granted the relevant permits,” it said.

As a result of the permits, Glencore can acquire shares in companies Aluminium of Ukraine and Guardon Ukraine, which own the Mykolaiv alumina plant and are themselves controlled by Rusal. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)

