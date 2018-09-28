FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 28, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine extends freeze on gas prices until Oct 18 -spokesman

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has extended a freeze on household gas tariffs until Oct. 18, a government spokesman said after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

Ukraine must raise gas prices to market levels to qualify for more aid from the International Monetary Fund, but raising energy prices is seen as a politically risky move ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Vasina Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.