Ukraine extends freeze on gas prices until Oct 18 -spokesman

KIEV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has extended a freeze on household gas tariffs until Oct. 18, a government spokesman said after a cabinet meeting on Friday.
Ukraine must raise gas prices to market levels to qualify for more aid from the International Monetary Fund, but raising energy prices is seen as a politically risky move ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year.
