KIEV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government on Wednesday approved the conditions for privatising state-run power producer Centrenergo, the prime minister’s spokesman said, paving the way for a state agency to put it up for auction.

The government has previously said it intended to sell 78 percent of Centrenergo for an estimated 5.98 billion hryvnia ($211 million). ($1 = 28.3000 hryvnias) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)