UPDATE 1-Ukraine government sets price cap for heating tariffs

KIEV, June 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government has set a cap on heating tariffs despite opposition from its finance minister who said it violated an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, according to comments made in a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The IMF wants Ukraine to bring household heating tariffs up to market level as part of a $3.9 billion aid programme approved last December and aimed at keeping the country’s economy stable during this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

In order to secure the loan, Ukraine raised gas prices for households by almost 25% in November, reflected in the increase in heating tariffs which became a major campaign issue during the presidential election in April.

There was no immediate confirmation of the price cap level, but earlier in the cabinet session Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko suggested a price of 1,400 hryvnia ($53.51) per gigacalorie. The average price stood at 1,535.8 hryvnia as of April.

Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said at the meeting the cap went against Ukraine’s commitments under the IMF programme.

“The Ministry of Finance cannot support a ruling which sets a tariff limit and contradicts ... our international obligations,” Markarova said.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said during the meeting that current tariffs - different in each region and set by private heating companies - were unreasonably high.

“Every month, people overpay monopolists for heat and hot water. We will not tolerate it,” said Groysnam.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who took office last month after his landslide election victory, promised to revise the tariffs policy.

He dismissed the parliament still dominated by loyalists of his predecessor and called a snap election for July 21. His newly established Servant of the People party continues to lead in an opinion poll published on Wednesday.

Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy party is going to field candidates in the election, but its support is currently far below the 5% threshold needed to gain a seat, according to recent polls.