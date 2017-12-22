FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in a day

Ukraine won't change gas prices until next year - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine will only approve a new formula to set gas prices next year and does not see any reason to raise tariffs during this heating season, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman told reporters on Friday.

Raising gas prices is a key condition for Ukraine to receive more aid from the International Monetary Fund, which supports Kiev with a $17.5 billion staggered bailout programme that is conditional on reforms and tackling corruption.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

