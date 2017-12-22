Ukraine won't change gas prices until next year - PM

KIEV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine will only approve a new formula to set gas prices next year and does not see any reason to raise tariffs during this heating season, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman told reporters on Friday.

Raising gas prices is a key condition for Ukraine to receive more aid from the International Monetary Fund, which supports Kiev with a $17.5 billion staggered bailout programme that is conditional on reforms and tackling corruption.