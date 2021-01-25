UPDATE 1-IFC gives loan, may acquire stake in Ukraine's Ukrgasbank

(Adds details)

KYIV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The International Finance Corporation, the private sector investment arm of the World Bank, will provide a 30 million euro ($36.38 million) loan to Ukrainian state-owned lender Ukrgasbank, which can be converted into the bank’s equity shares, Ukraine’s president said on Monday.

“Today’s signing is ... a confirmation of the effectiveness of the reforms introduced in recent years in this area,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said before Ukraine’s Finance Ministry, the IFC, and Ukrgasbank signed an agreement.

Zelenskiy did not disclose the size of the stake that could be acquired by the IFC.

Ukrgasbank is the fourth-largest bank in Ukraine by assets with a 9% market share.

“Ukrgasbank’s transformation can be used as an example for future bank privatisations in the country,” the IFC said in a statement.

Ukraine is reforming its banking sector with the support of the International Monetary Fund, and plans to attract private investment into four state-run banks whose combined market share exceeds 50%.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the government was aiming to reduce the state share in the banking sector to 25% by 2025. ($1 = 0.8247 euros)