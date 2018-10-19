Ukraine to raise household gas prices by 23.5 pct from Nov 1: PM

KIEV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine will raise household gas prices by 23.5 percent from Nov. 1, Prime Minister Volodmyr Groysman said on Friday during a televised cabinet meeting.
Ukraine must raise household gas prices to qualify for more financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.
Groysman also said Ukraine could be heading towards default if its cooperation with the International Monetary Fund stopped.
