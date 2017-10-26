Ukraine to reach joint position with IMF soon on pensions: finmin

KIEV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk on Thursday said he was confident Ukraine would soon reach an understanding with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on any outstanding issues with required pension reforms.

“I‘m sure we will reach a joint position quickly,” he said, referring to recent pension legislation that needs to meet specific fiscal and social targets to unlock the next loan tranche under a $17.5 billion IMF programme.