KIEV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund approved a new $3.9 billion stand-by loan agreement for Ukraine, with a first tranche of $1.4 billion to be disbursed shortly, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Also approved is a decision to allocate the first tranche of $1.4 billion within this programme, which is to happen shortly,” Poroshenko said. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams)