Ukraine PM sees progress in fulfilling obligations to IMF

KYIV, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has managed to make significant progress in fulfilling its obligations in line with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

“We are quickly moving our positions closer to the IMF. We just had a productive meeting with our international partners from the Fund,” Shmygal said on Telegram messenger.

He gave no more details but said that “strong partnership” with the IMF is the key to Ukraine’s long-term stability.

Ukrainian government secured a new $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June to fight a sharp economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the IMF has stalled on disbursing the money due to concerns over Ukraine’s performance in tackling corruption and passing reforms.

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week Ukraine had met all conditions for another loan tranche from the IMF but there was a delay due to opposition from certain individuals. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Tom Brown)