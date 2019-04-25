CORRECTED-Ukraine's president-elect expects successful review of IMF deal in May: Interfax

(Corrects to reflect Danylyuk expects successful review of IMF deal)

KIEV, April 25 (Reuters) - The team of incoming president Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects Ukraine to successfully complete a review of its $3.9-billion programme with the International Monetary Fund in May, Interfax quoted adviser Oleksandr Danylyuk as saying on Thursday.

“On the IMF. Naturally, the position is to continue cooperation. We look forward to a successful review in May,” Danylyuk said at a conference.

Ukraine hopes to receive another loan tranche from the IMF next month. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Janet Lawrence)