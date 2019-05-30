IMF ready for more talks with Ukraine after new government formed

KIEV, May 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had held very productive discussions with the Ukrainian authorities about its standby aid agreement.

Ukraine’s fiscal and monetary policies remain on track, the Fund said in a statement, adding that it is ready to return to Ukraine after a parliamentary election to continue discussions after a new government “has clarified its policy intentions”.

Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called a snap election for July 21. The IMF supports Ukraine with a $3.9 billion standby agreement. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)