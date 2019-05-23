Ukraine presidential official: can't see reason to raise gas prices soon

KIEV, May 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine does not need to raise household gas prices in the coming months, senior presidential official Andriy Gerus told the TV channel 112 on Thursday.

Raising gas prices in line with market levels by January 2020 is a requirement in the International Monetary Fund’s $3.9 billion aid agreement with Ukraine.

“I see no reason to increase tariffs in the next few months,” Gerus said. “Cooperation with the IMF is important. Ukraine’s economy is rather weak and the IMF is an important partner, who allows us to have macroeconomic stability.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)