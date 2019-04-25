Ukraine's president-elect expects revision of IMF deal in May: Interfax

KIEV, April 25 (Reuters) - The team of incoming president Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects revisions to Ukraine’s $3.9-billion programme with the International Monetary Fund in May, Interfax quoted Zelenskiy adviser Oleksandr Danylyuk as saying on Thursday.
There were no immediate details. It follows a call yesterday by Zelenskiy for Ukraine to lower gas prices even though the IMF would like them to rise to the market level. Bonds fell after that announcement.
