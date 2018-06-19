FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Naftogaz says British court grants Gazprom asset freeze in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine state oil and gas firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday a London court has granted its request to freeze the British assets of Russia’s Gazprom, to enforce an earlier arbitration ruling from Sweden.

That ruling, made by the Stockholm arbitration court in February, was meant to conclude a legal battle over gas deliveries. But Naftogaz says Gazprom has not complied with the ruling, which obliged the Russian company to resume gas supplies to Ukraine at market equivalent prices and pay $2.6 billion.

Naftogaz has said it would go to court to seize Gazprom assets in Europe, but would not touch Russian gas transit through Ukraine. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams and Adrian Croft)

