KIEV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s oil and gas firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday it had initiated the enforcement of the $2.6 billion award from Stockholm arbitration court from Russian giant Gazprom and asked Swiss courts to enforce the award.

“The company confirms that it has asked the Swiss courts to enforce the award, and understands that Swiss authorities already have taken measures against Gazprom’s assets there,” it in a statement.