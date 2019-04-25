Ukraine to offer Russia 60 bcm gas transit capacity - Interfax, citing Naftogaz

KIEV, April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to offer Russia at least 60 billion cubic metres (bcm) of its gas transit capacity annually for ten years in talks scheduled for May, a senior official from the state energy firm Naftogaz was cited as saying on Thursday.

Yuriy Vitrenko said Ukraine will undertake to provide total transit capacity of 90 bcm, 30 bcm of which could be reserved by other companies. That additional capacity could also be taken up by Russia’s Gazprom. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing Matthias Williams; Editing by Jan Harvey)