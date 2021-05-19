Ukraine's Naftogaz supervisory board agrees to stay for one more year

KYIV, May 19 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Ukraine’s energy firm Naftogaz, which previously resigned after the change of the company’s chief executive, agreed with the government’s proposal to stay for another year, the chair of the board said on Wednesday.

The government earlier in May proposed that the board stay in place until new independent board members are elected.

“All five of us are ready to accept the offer of reappointment for up to one year on the terms of our previous contracts,” Clare Spottiswoode told a televised government meeting.

“We consider it essential to keep the current members of the executive board. As I said in our meeting last week they are not only the best team the company has ever had, but they are also genuinely world class. We are lucky to have them,” she added.

Members of the board said this month they had decided to resign following the ouster of the company’s chief, which has raised concerns among the company’s international partners.

Last month, the government unexpectedly replaced Andriy Kobolyev, who had run the company for seven years, with Yuriy Vitrenko, acting energy minister.

The sacking prompted Western backers to warn that integrity and transparency in such appointments were key to maintaining confidence in the country’s commitment to reform.

Naftogaz, one of Ukraine’s biggest companies, combines gas and oil production facilities, and a gas storage business. It also supplies gas to consumers. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)