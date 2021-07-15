UPDATE 1-Ukraine parliament agrees 2022 budget deficit cut to 3.5% of GDP

(Adds forecasts)

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament approved on Thursday a government plan to cut the state budget deficit to 3.5% of gross domestic product in 2022 from the 5.1% expected in 2021.

The government needs legislative approval for some key macroeconomic projections, including the deficit, to work out the 2022 draft budget and present it to parliament by mid-September.

The government sees the economy growing 3.8% in 2022 compared with 4.1% forecast for 2021, and it expects inflation to slow to 6.2% from 8.9%. It also forecasts that the hryvnia currency will be relatively stable, weakening just a touch to 28.7 per dollar by the end of 2022 from 28.6/$1 expected at the end of 2021 and compared with 28.3/$1 at the end of 2020.

Last year, Ukraine’s GDP shrank 4.0% while inflation reached 5.0%. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)