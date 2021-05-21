UPDATE 1-Ukraine backs bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau

(adds quotes, details)

KYIV, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament gave its initial approval on Friday to a law boosting the independence of the national anti-corruption bureau (NABU), as required by the International Monetary Fund to revive a $5 billion COVID aid programme.

The bill, which passed in the first reading and must be voted on a second time to come into force, aims to safeguard NABU’s independence from political influence in the former Soviet republic where corruption runs deep.

“This draft law provides all guarantees for the independence of the anti-corruption bureau, namely, the appointment of a director based on the results of a competition in which independent experts will play a significant role,” said the head of the parliament’s anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina.

The government would also be explicitly prohibited from interfering with the work of NABU or overturning its decisions, she added.

NABU was set up in 2015 to fight corruption among Ukrainian top officials and politicians. But Ukraine’s constitutional court ruled last year that the country’s president had overstepped authority by appointing the head of the new agency.

Concerns over the independence of NABU have since contributed to the IMF’s decision to freeze financing under a $5-billion programme agreed in 2020 to help Ukraine through a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some $2.1 billion has been disbursed so far while Ukraine’s economy shrank by 4% last year.

The new law would set up a commission consisting of three government delegates and three others put forward by international aid donors to select two candidates to lead NABU. The government would then be obliged to appoint one of them.

In its 2020 Corruption Perception Index, Transparency International ranked Ukraine 117th out of 180 countries globally, giving it 33 out of a maximum of 100 points where zero indicates that “corruption effectively replaces the government”. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams and Gabriela Baczynska)