Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 13, 2019 / 1:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Wednesday to remove a ban on the sale of farmland for the first time in nearly two decades, a move supported by the country’s foreign backers that risks a political backlash.

The proposal must be voted on a second time in order to come into force. The ban would be lifted in October 2020 and the government says the move would add 2-3 percentage points to Ukraine’s gross domestic growth in its first year.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below