Ukraine needs to find right formula for gas pricing: PM

KIEV, April 2 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government will not raise gas prices this heating season, and needs to find a future pricing formula that will be fair while protecting consumers, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Monday.

Ukraine needs to raise gas prices to qualify for more aid under a $17.5 billion bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund, but has shied away from that commitment and hopes to find a compromise that would satisfy the IMF.

“We are holding talks with the IMF. Prices will not go up this heating season, I keep the promise I made,” Groysman said in a televised interview with news channel 112. “For future periods, we need to find a formula that will prevent unfair prices.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)