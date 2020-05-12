Bonds News
May 12, 2020 / 1:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine PM hopes to sign memorandum for IMF $5 bln deal by end-May

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government hopes to sign a memorandum with the International Monetary Fund for a new $5 billion loan package by the end of May, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday.

Of that money, $3.5 billion is intended to go directly into the state budget, he said in a statement.

“It’s not just financial support. This is a guarantee of receiving funds from other international financial organisations and an indicator that we are on the path of systemic reforms,” he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)

