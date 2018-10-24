FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 24, 2018 / 9:01 AM / in 3 hours

Ukraine PM hopes to pass 'realistic' budget by Dec 1

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Wednesday he hoped parliament would pass the 2019 budget by Dec. 1, adding that the government did not plan to raise gas prices again during the heating season running to April.

Ukraine must pass a budget in line with the requirements of the International Monetary Fund in order to qualify for more IMF aid.

“I hope that ... and it is necessary that Ukraine has a balanced, absolutely realistic budget before December 1,” Groysman said during a televised cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.