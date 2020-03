KIEV, March 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers early on Tuesday voted to lift a ban on the sale of farmland, one of the requirements for the country to qualify for an $8 billion loan deal from the International Monetary Fund.

Supporters of lifting the ban say doing so will unlock enormous investment potential in what is already one of the world’s top grain exporters. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)