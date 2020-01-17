Bonds News
January 17, 2020 / 8:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine PM says resignation letter does not affect reforms, IMF ties

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday that the fact that he has submitted a letter of resignation will not affect reforms and Ukrainian cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

“It will not affect them,” Honcharuk told Reuters in a message in a answer to a question.

Honcharuk has submitted a letter of resignation and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will consider it. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below