Ukraine PM says resignation letter does not affect reforms, IMF ties

KIEV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday that the fact that he has submitted a letter of resignation will not affect reforms and Ukrainian cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

“It will not affect them,” Honcharuk told Reuters in a message in a answer to a question.

Honcharuk has submitted a letter of resignation and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will consider it. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)