March 30, 2020

Ukraine parliament fails to appoint new finance minister, approve revised budget

KIEV, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Monday failed to gather enough votes to approve the appointment of a new finance minister or approve an emergency budget in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Lawmakers were due to appoint Serhiy Marchenko, a former deputy finance minister under a previous administration, after dismissing his predecessor Ihor Umansky.

The proposals for a revised 2020 budget will now be sent back to a special parliamentary committee. (Reporting Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)

